Membrana (MBN) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Membrana has a total market cap of $347,625.80 and approximately $45,655.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Membrana coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Membrana has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00129744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.68 or 0.00834135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00048671 BTC.

Membrana Profile

MBN is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana

Membrana Coin Trading

