Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

