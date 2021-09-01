Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,188 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.20. 382,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,084,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

