Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.14% of Meritage Homes worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $113.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,740. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

