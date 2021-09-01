Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.00. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 6,119 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MESO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mesoblast by 9.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $788.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.40.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

