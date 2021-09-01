MetaHash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $921,501.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $36.15 million and approximately $921,501.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00134483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00159765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.97 or 0.07345048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.36 or 0.99217423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00802146 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,930,128,704 coins and its circulating supply is 2,760,112,514 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

