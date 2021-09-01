Metaverse ETP (ETP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $233,801.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $19.34 million and approximately $233,801.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.83 or 0.07778040 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00140489 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,905,933 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,836 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

