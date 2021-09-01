MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Lifted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.3% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Burney Co. owned about 0.06% of MetLife worth $28,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. 4,775,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,083,684. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

