MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after buying an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MetLife by 25.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,249,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,088,000 after acquiring an additional 438,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.49. 51,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

