MIB Coin (MIB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $68.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $443,965.79 and approximately $68.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00119685 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 425,727,061 coins and its circulating supply is 148,425,133 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

