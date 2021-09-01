MicroMoney Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $140,299.85 and $226,568.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00130251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.40 or 0.00838673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048835 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

