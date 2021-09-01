Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 164.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Micron Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,592 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $89,216,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.28. 438,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,764,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

