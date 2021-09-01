Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 488,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,561,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,625,000 after purchasing an additional 280,092 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 190,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 438,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,764,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.