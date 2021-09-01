Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 129.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,864 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 110.7% during the first quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.