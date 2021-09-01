Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,106,709 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,469 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Microsoft worth $1,654,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.88 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

