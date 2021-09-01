Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,756 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.18. 599,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,202. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $196.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.20.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

