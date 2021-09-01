Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.31.

NYSE:MAA opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $196.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

