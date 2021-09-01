Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 551,610 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,610 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $199,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 125,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,491 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $153.49. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.