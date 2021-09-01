MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,249 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.34% of MIND C.T.I. worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.73. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

