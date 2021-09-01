MIND Technology (MIND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.
Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.07.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.
MIND Technology Company Profile
MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.
Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.