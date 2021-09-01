MIND Technology (MIND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MIND opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Capps acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 599,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,060.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 104,546 shares of company stock valued at $207,062 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.