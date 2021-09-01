MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 204,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

YGMZ opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. MingZhu Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.