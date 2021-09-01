Minter Network 24-Hour Volume Hits $19,673.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $15.85 million and approximately $19,673.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00135369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00160888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00090212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,670,735,798 coins and its circulating supply is 4,465,526,231 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

