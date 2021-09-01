MintMe.com Coin Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $451,893.80 and $3,159.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,741.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.95 or 0.07779781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $649.65 or 0.01332860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00373731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00138905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00620516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00379497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00351753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006080 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.