Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40,231.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for about $22.73 or 0.00047059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $28.10 million and approximately $40,231.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00067692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00135087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00160934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.77 or 0.07434824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,732.35 or 1.00874065 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.40 or 0.01004754 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,236,066 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

