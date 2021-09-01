Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $24.52 million and $323,063.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for about $65.54 or 0.00134459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 374,168 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

