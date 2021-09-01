Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Short Interest Update

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 216,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Misonix stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Misonix has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSON shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
Misonix Company Profile
Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.
