Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Short Interest Update

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 216,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Misonix stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Misonix has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSON shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research downgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Misonix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Misonix by 180.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 421,900 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 504,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Misonix by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 375,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Misonix by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Wound. The Surgical segment consists of BoneScalpel and SonaStar products. The Wound segment consists of SonicOne, TheraSkin and Therion products.

