Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 299.88 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 522.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.76. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

