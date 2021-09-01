Mithril Price Hits $0.0591 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $59.12 million and $10.27 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.67 or 0.00542138 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001060 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000748 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

