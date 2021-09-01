Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $38.13 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $38,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $819.81. The company had a trading volume of 15,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,127. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $820.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $749.04 and a 200 day moving average of $685.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.14.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.