Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,689 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $25,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $579,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

COF stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 64,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

