Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,475 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $25,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $189,016,000 after buying an additional 370,093 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.54. The stock had a trading volume of 55,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

