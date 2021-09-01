Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 408,842 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,273,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 408,842 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $33,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

F stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. 1,039,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,572,616. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.