Mizuho Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $90.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of PLAN opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

