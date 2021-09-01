Mizuho Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $330.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,334 shares of company stock valued at $70,402,213. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,751,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after buying an additional 6,355,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.