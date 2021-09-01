Modefi (MOD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $430,314.00

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002394 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a market cap of $15.78 million and approximately $430,314.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Modefi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00131114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.21 or 0.00853265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049422 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,649,869 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.