Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 980,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 830,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOD. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. 41,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,856. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,194,000 after buying an additional 220,211 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,848,000 after buying an additional 723,187 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,721,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,148,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after buying an additional 89,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 432,334 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

