Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Short Interest Down 15.3% in August

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE MC opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.81. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $63.65.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 385,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $20,407,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

