Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $197.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.21 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

