Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after purchasing an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 493,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

TAP traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. 981,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,718. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

TAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

