Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,918 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,611,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

