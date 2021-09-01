Monness Crespi & Hardt Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $101.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLAN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

Shares of PLAN opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,099.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after buying an additional 1,992,211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at about $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at about $103,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

