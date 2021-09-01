Morgan Stanley Acquires 974,911 Shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 948.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.66% of Immutep worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMMP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immutep by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $698,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at $6,140,000. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMP opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Immutep Limited has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $360.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.15.

IMMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Immutep from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Immutep in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price for the company.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

