Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

