Morgan Stanley Buys 29,837 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Carriage Services worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSV. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

CSV opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $824.10 million, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

