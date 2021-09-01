Morgan Stanley Buys 50,838 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Canon were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 56.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 8.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE CAJ opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.39. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging System BU, Medical System BU and Industry and Others BU. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.