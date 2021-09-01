Morgan Stanley Buys 52,235 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 117.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of StepStone Group worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 444.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 773.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 80,701 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $5,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 296.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

STEP stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.34. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

STEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

