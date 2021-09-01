Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Intersect ENT worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 107.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XENT stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $906.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XENT. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

