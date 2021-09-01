Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177,444 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of UP Fintech worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.76.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

