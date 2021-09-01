Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of General American Investors worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in General American Investors by 664.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 261.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,446 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General American Investors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAM stock opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $45.10.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

