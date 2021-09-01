Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 132.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,317 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Avidity Biosciences worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 812,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

